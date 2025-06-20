Dr Treacy to feature in aesthetic documentary

GARRISON doctor Patrick Treacy said he is “honoured to contribute” to a leading documentary which will explore the growth of aesthetic medicine across the world and the role it plays.

Dr Patrick Treacy, who rose to fame after he formed a relationship with pop music icon Michael Jackson, will feature in a new documentary ‘LOOKS’ which will chart the rise of aesthetics.

“I’m honoured to contribute to ‘LOOKS’ and share how aesthetic medicine transforms lives. It’s about helping people release past doubts and embrace their potential,” Dr Treacy told the ‘Herald.

The former St Michael’s College student, who has set up the award-winning Ailesbury Clinic, feels that many people who are undergoing treatments feels social media has led to its growth.

“When administered by skilled professionals, botox can provide natural-looking results that enhance facial features without appearing overly artificial,” said Dr Treacy.

“People are exposed to filtered and curated images of beauty and perfection, leading to a desire to achieve similar aesthetic standards.

“Aesthetic procedures are pursued to enhance self-confidence and self-esteem. People believe improving their physical appearance can increase self-assurance and a positive self-image”.

The Fermanagh man has made a number of major discoveries in aesthetics. He recently received international fame when he recognised for his use and knowledge of enzyme ‘Hyaluronidase’.

“I was a significant figure in the introduction of hyaluronidase to aesthetic medicine nearly twenty years ago, and Michael Jackson was the first American to have used it,” he explained.

“He flew to Dublin in 2006 to have some dermal fillers removed before meeting the Queen at the opening of Casino Royale in London.”

Dr Treacy leads lectures across the world and he has an action-packed calendar in store, which includes leading talks at the IMCAS Paris and the Canadian Aesthetics Congress this year.

He recently published a new book titled ‘The Evolution of Aesthetic Medicine’ which explored the important role that aesthetic medicine plays in society and the different ways its used today.