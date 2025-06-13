Dozen up for Quigley in Roslea success

Roslea's Sean Quigley struggles to break free from the tackle of Conor Clarke.

Club Players Competition Division 2 Playoff

Roslea 1-15 Lisnaskea 0-12

SEAMUS Quigley was once again the Shamrocks hero as the ace marksman hit 0-12 and set up the only goal of the game as Roslea claimed the three bonus points on offer before the commencement of the Senior Football League.

Both these sides came into the game in fine form and topped their respective groups before Friday evening’s encounter.

Lisnaskea started the better but as the rain lashed down the sides went in all level at the break, 0-9 apiece.

The hosts pushed on in the second half with James McMahon a colossal leader around the middle, while a late Diarmuid McAleer goal put a real gloss on the scoreboard for the Shamrocks.

Lisnaskea struck over the opening five points of the game in the constant driving rain with Dylan Tierney striking on target before two pointers from Ethan McCaffrey and Aidan Keenan eased the away side five clear after only three minutes.

Roslea didn’t panic however and by the 12th minute it was all level as Seamus Quigley (4) and Diarmuid McAleer all pointed.

Roslea were now winning more of the ball around the middle and although conditions were far from ideal to play in Seamus Quigley made it look easy with two further scores to leave it 0-7 to 0-5 after 26 minutes.

A Justin McDade point and a Aidan Keenan score levelled matters before Seamus Quigley pointed a superb two pointer just after the half hour mark

Right before the half time whistle Ethan McCaffrey pointed a free from the two point zone and that left it 0-9 each at the break.

Quigley again showed his class early in the second half with two early points before Paul Mohan and Aidan Keenan levelled matters once again.

Conor Mulligan knocked over a two pointer for the home side as they looked to push on and a 45’ from Quigley left it 0-14 to 0-11 on 46 minutes.

Roslea were guilty of giving away a penalty on 48 minutes and it was Damien Og Kelly who stepped up and pointed it to leave it a two point game with 12 minutes to play.

Thankfully the rain stayed away late on and it was Roslea who finished the stronger as a Seamus Quigley score after good work by Aaron Murphy made it a three point game.

Aidan Keenan walked after receiving a second yellow card late on and then a high ball in from Quigley was brilliantly collected by Diarmuid McAleer who turned neatly to fire to the back of the net.

Oisin Toye nearly got in on the scoring act late on but he was thwarted as Roslea did enough to claim the victory and the three bonus points.

Referee – Karol Bradshaw (St Patricks Donagh)