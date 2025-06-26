Doonan hoping Erne can gain revenge on Tyrone

EXPERIENCED Fermanagh campaigner Joanne Doonan hopes to go one better than last time when the county renew acquaintances with Tyrone in this Sunday’s All-Ireland Intermediate Championship quarter-final.

The Red Hands pipped the Erne County when the teams locked horns in the Ulster series back in the springtime but Fermanagh have been handed an opportunity to exact revenge with last week’s draw putting the sides on another collision course.

Fermanagh bounced back from a disappoiting opening group loss at home to Laois when they got the better of Roscommon in encouraging fashion last time out to copperfasten their progress into the knockout stages.

Joanne Doonan admits that there isn’t much Fermanagh and Tyrone don’t know about each other at this stage.

“The last time we met it was definitely a real battle and we just came out on the wrong side of it but in reality at this stage in the competition there’s no poor teams. We know what to expect”

Returning to the Erne County was a no brainer for the experienced attacker from Kinawley after two years in Aussie Rules with Carlton and Essendon. After her de-listing at the end of the 2023 season Joanne was back home drawing a line under her AFLW career for good.

That sport’s loss proved to be Fermanagh’s gain as she plots further success at Intermediate level to replicate what the county have achieved at Junior level in the recent past. As for the present Joanne stated that getting out of the Group was their initial target in the Championship, with no lofty expectations set within CJ McGourty’s fold.

“Yes all our focus was on beating Roscommon to stay in the Intermediate Championship but now we are looking to the challenge that lies ahead in Tyrone.”

The Red Hands, who reached last year’s All-Ireland Intermediate Final, have home advantage on this occasion on June 29th after being pressed all the way in that Ulster quarter-final at Kinawley.

Tyrone manager Darren McCann is well aware of what challenge the neighbours will bring again to the table.

“At this stage any draw was going to be difficult and of course we have played Fermanagh already so we know what to expect,” admitted the Errigal Ciaran clubman who was happy with his side’s most recent display when they dismantled Wesmeath last week.

“I have to say that was a really good performance. It was great to see the girls really put in a massive shift”.

Tyrone booked their place in the last eight courtesy of a shaky win over Down initially but built on that performance rattling in six goals against Westmeath which ensured their home advantage against Fermanagh.

The winners this weekend will likely face competition favourites Cavan in the All-Ireland semi-final but Tyrone manager McCann is following the ‘one game at a time’ mantra.

“As I said we have played Fermanagh this season already and look they are a top side and have quality players to call on and of course we still have injury issues. Chloe McCaffrey is unfortunately not available and we will have to keep a close eye on Aoife McGahan and a couple of others.

“On the plus side Omagh’s Cara Daly was back in the squad and we have two weeks to get players right.”

Full All-Ireland Quarter-Final Draw

1. Laois v Wexford

2. Tyrone v Fermanagh

3. Clare v Monaghan

4. Cavan v Westmeath

Semi-finals: Winner QF 1 v winner QF 3

Winner QF 2 v winner QF 4. Semi-finals to be played on Sunday July 13.