Donnelly delighted with Croker showing

FERMANAGH reserved their season best performance for the grandest stage in accounting for Wexford at Croke Park on Sunday 0-25 to 1-17, their first triumph at the iconic Jones Road venue for over twenty years.

It was an outcome and performance which delighted manager Kieran Donnelly and the beaming Brookborough man was doubly pleased when news filtered through of Longford’s victory over Carlow in the other Group 4 Tailteann Cup encounter which handed Fermanagh top spot, an extra week’s rest and a home Quarter Final clash in ten days time.

Donnelly started afterwards, “It’s a fantastic victory. We knew coming down it wasn’t going to be easy but thankfully the boys put in a terrific second half shift and it was fully deserved by them.

“The second half performance was right up there with the best I’ve seen from them yet. It’s brilliant on days like this. We just went for it in the second half and thankfully it paid off.”

The Erne men outscored the Slaneysiders 0-16 to 0-9 in the second period, with Conor Love having an exceptional 70 minutes on the hallowed Croke Park turf with 0-9 to his name.

Donnelly admitted he was fully concentrated on his own game and didn’t have time to focus on updates from Longford vs Carlow.

“We heard the half time score but to be honest that was all, we were solely focused on getting the victory first against Wexford and then seeing where that would take us.”

Fermanagh now can sit back and take in the Preliminary Quarter Finals this weekend before the draw will see one of those winners coming to Brewster Park.

On the second half showing Donnelly was particularly pleased with how Fermanagh took the game to Wexford.

“We dominated the early stages of the first half but Wexford really went after us and they got their scores which gave them a strong lead early on. We spoke at half time and went out with real intent and I fully believed the lads could push on as the game went on.”

He continued, “We brought great pace to it and a Quarter Final at home is brilliant to have. The break will do us the world of good as it’s been a tough season on injuries and it gives players bodies an extra week’s rest which is a critical time of the season.”

Fermanagh’s victory in Croke Park as well was long overdue, the manager admitted.

“Yeah it’s a big stage and the lads totally loved it. It gave them a taste to get back here again and the passing at the end and the composure we will look to carry that into the Quarter Final. We certainly hope to get back here at the semi-final stages.”