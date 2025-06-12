Desperate plea from owner after Fermanagh horse stolen

Siobhan Mullan Keys with her horse Jack, who is missing.

THE OWNER of a stolen horse has been left in “complete desperation” as they have had “not even a hint” of where he may be in over a week.

The theft of the horse from the field at Moybrone Road is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday, May 30, and Sunday, June 1.

Owner Siobhan Mullan Keys has had horse Jack for eight years and is desperate to get him back to her.

“I am depressed. He is a valuable stallion, he is valuable to me as well let alone monetary value,” Siobhan told the ‘Herald.

“We have had not even a hint.

“I can’t put into words how much I want him back. It is complete desperation to get him back, I can’t put into words how I feel right now.”

Siobhan has been out looking for Jack every day since he was stolen.

“We have been out looking every single day checking. Even if the person could just put him back in the field there will be no questions asked,” she added.

Jack is a 15.3 hands-high bay stallion who is nine years old. He has a white back left foot and has a distinctive mark under his left eye.

Police are appealing for information following a report of the theft of a ‘high valued horse’ from a field in Boho.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who lives in or was in the area between these dates and noticed anything suspicious or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1689 02/06/25.

