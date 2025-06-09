Derrylin community unite for special crochet project

GROUPS of crafters in Derrylin have been ‘stitching together’ to create a lifelike display of the village in support of a beloved friend with cancer.

What began as a creative idea soon became a heartfelt exhibition and a powerful act of community support.

“We were devastated when we heard the news,” said Mary Mooney, art teacher at St Aidan’s and member the Derrylin crochet group.

“She’s a loyal, much-loved part of our group and we wanted to do something meaningful for her.

“All the money fundraised went to Swell Counseling Services. They supported her through treatment.”

The group decided to crochet a village of local buildings in Derrylin . It was an ambitious and detailed project that took over a year to complete.

“One evening we were just chatting and someone suggested crocheting the buildings around town,” said Christina O’Reilly, a teacher at St Aidan’s and another member the Derrylin crochet group.

“It took a lot of time and effort but we were determined.”

To ensure their friend got to see the exhibition, three groups joined forces. Derrylin Crochet Group, Kitties Knitting Group and the Newtownbutler Knitting Group.

Each member crocheted one or more buildings and Mrs Mooney built display boxes to bring the miniature town to life.

The exhibition was held outside St Aidan’s School on 17 June and drew over 500 visitors. Though the day was full of colour and joy, its heart was deeply personal.

“This was our way of giving back, of showing love and support,” said Mrs Mooney.

The next showing of the crochet village will take place at St. Ninnidh’s Primary School Feis on June 8.

It will be a continued celebration of creativity, care and community.

