Derrygonnelly Ladies power into the last four

LADIES CPL GOLD QUARTER FINAL

Derrygonnelly 5-15 Aghadrumsee 1-1

STARTING with the aid of a strong blustery wind at their back in Canon Maguire Park, Derrygonnelly lost no time in stamping their authority on the game.

Powered by midfield duo, Rebecca Wallace and Imogen Knight, and strongly supported by Lynne Carroll out of defence, the winners hit 1-2 inside five minutes en route to establishing a whopping 18 points half time lead.

Keeping Aghadrumsee scoreless in the process further emphasised the home superiority but that interval imbalance did scant justice to what was a battling display by the much younger visitors.

Rebecca Reilly and Zoe Mulligan were to the forefront for them as were Niamh Boyle, Grace Boyle, Cadhla McKenna and Marta Crudden.

A rain lashed second half saw the visitors continue to strive with commendable spirit but theye were unable to make any deficit inroads, Laura Grew getting their 1-1 in the final quarter.

Derrygonnelly were swift out of the starting blocks,Wallace pointing twice in the opening minute.

When the Aghadrumsee defence failed to secure a kickout, Wallace sent Carroll though for a fifth minute goal and already the game’s pattern was manifesting itself. The remainder of the half saw a steady stream of home points.

Knight (2), Wallace (2), Emma Cassidy (2), Carroll, Nessa Corrigan, Caitlin Duffy and Emma Leonard, were all on target with Emily Cassidy firing home a 17th minute goal for a 2-12 to 0-0 interval lead.

The second half downpour saw home scoring rate slacken considerably.

Wasteful finishing and dogged Aghadrumsee defending, goalkeeper Ceara Ni Mhaonaile handling well in the conditions, restricted the winners to a third quarter points trio, a Cassidy single followed by a Corrigan brace.

Grew finally broke Aghadrumsee’s duck in the 46th minute, snapping up a loose ball to point. After Carroll, prominent throughout, had netted her own second and her side’s third goal, Grew struck for the visitors solitary major in the 50th minute.

Derrygonnelly finished with a double goals salvo from sub Tara McLoughlin, first finishing a loose ball close in, then netting again when her looping effort dipped under the bar.

LADIES CPL GROUP 2

Knockninny 1-2 Kinawley 4-24

RIGHT from the start of this rearranged derby contest, key aspects became increasingly obvious.

It was going to be a game of dubious benefit to either side, Kinawley were by far superior and Gemma McCaffrey was going to be the outstanding attacker on view.

Unbeaten Brian Boru’s, powered by vastly experienced midfielders Aine McGovern and Roisin O’Reilly, were swiftly off the mark, McCaffrey rattling over a trio of points inside the opening four minutes.

By the end of the first quarter their points tally had reached double figures.

McCaffrey (2), McGovern, Laura Doonan, Elisha McDermott, Danielle Maguire and Shauna Melanaphy were all on target with Knockninny yet to score.

After Laura Doonan then landed an excellent point to stretch the lead, a good Knockninny move, started by an Niamh McAllister run, ended with Molly Quinlan shooting their only score of the half.

A 24th minute Keelan Murphy goal and further points from McCaffrey (3) and McGovern made it 1-15 to 0-1 at half time.

Kinawley restarted with quick points, McGovern from throw in and McCaffrey but Lauren Hughes did pull one back for Knockninny, though McGovern was soon to cancel.

Knockninny did hit back with a goal, Alannah Maguire netting after a surging run but that was to be the end of the home scoring.

Further Kinawley goals from McGovern and a Murphy brace followed, with points from McCaffrey, Murphy, subs Aoife Maguire and Mairead McHugh, as the winners continued in relentless manner.

Knockninny certainly didn’t do themselves justice, never getting into the game at any stage.

Kiara McGourty, Maria McBarron and Katie Shannon in defence, Alannah Leonard at midfield, Molly Quinlan and Ciara McCaffrey up front, were among the leading home performers.