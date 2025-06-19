Deadly Devenish Ladies beat Brookeboro

LADIES CLUB PLAYERS LEAGUE

Group 3

Devenish 5-17 Brookeboro 4-8

Advertisement

A DEVENISH purple patch midway through the second half which saw them hit a straight 2-6, essentially swung this high scoring evening contest in the Garrison girls favour.

With scores flowing freely throughout, the sides shared six goals in the opening thirty minutes but the points scoring flair of Ellen O’Flanagan helped lift the home side into a 3-8 to 3-4 interval lead.

Brookeboro made a lively start, an Alicia McDonnell goal followed by a Megan Wray point inside two minutes.

But Devenish soon hit back with a goal and three point burst from O’Flanagan, the goal coming from the penalty spot after she was fouled herself from an Aisling Maguire delivery.

Megan Wray for Brookeboro and Maguire traded goals inside a minute before a home points trio was followed by a similar majors trade through O’Donnell and O’Flanagan.

O’Flanagan and Rebecca McGowan landed further Devenish singles, Aoife Wray, Sarah Teague and Nuala McManus each responding for Brookeboro before half time.

After O’Flanagan had hit a restart point, Brookeboro came surging back to level via a well taken Teague goal and points by McManus and O’Donnell, 3-9 to 4-6.

Advertisement

Crucially it was Devenish who grabbed the initiative, launching their decisive scoring spree to swing the game. First McGowan finished a well worked team goal and this was followed by a second O’Flanagan penalty conversion after Shauna Hamilton was fouled.

Further points were added by McGowan, O’Flanagan and Ellie Coyle. Brookeboro did respond with late points from McManus (2) and Meabh Howell.

Best for Devenish were Megan Feely, Bebhionn Maguire, Colleen O’Brien with Aisling Maguire and Rebecca McGowan up front.

For Brookeboro goalkeeper Sarah Hopper, Bronagh McArdle, Meabh Howell along with Nuala McManus and Sarah Teague up front were best.