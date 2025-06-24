Daley hooks Ulster captaincy for the new season

INDIA Daley will lead Ulster into the new interprovincial season, taking over the captaincy from fellow Enniskillen native Kathryn Dane.

The 24-year-old, who returned from an ACL tear last season, says it will be an “incredible honour” to skipper the side when the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship gets underway in August.

“Representing my home province has always meant a lot to me, so to now lead the team is something I’m really proud of,” Daley told the Ulster Rugby website. “I feel lucky to be part of such a special group who are building year on year.”

Daley impressed in last season’s play-offs, scoring twice against Connacht, and now hopes to help Ulster bounce back from a difficult 2024 campaign that yielded just one draw from three matches.

“We’ve got so much talent and potential in this squad, I want us to back ourselves every time we step onto the pitch,” she said. “We know that we are capable of more than what we have shown in recent seasons, and we want to prove that in the upcoming Interpros campaign.”

With Ireland’s World Cup hopefuls unavailable this summer, head coach Murray Houston has turned to a youthful 35-player squad featuring eight new faces, as Ulster prepare to host Leinster in their opener on August 10.

“For players who may not have had the chance previously, it presents a great opportunity,” said Houston.

“India is a great leader on and off the pitch, with her commitment and drive. We’ve had some great moments in the last couple of years — now the hard work is about to go up a notch as we look to be genuine competitors once again.”

Alongside Daley, Ulster will welcome Katie Hetherington and Siobhan Sheerin, fresh from their triumphant march with Clogher Valley to lift the Suzanne Fleming Cup in March.

They’ll be joined by Enniskillen’s Moya Hill, Sophie Barrett, Lucy Thompson, and Sophie Meeke, who all made their mark last year, while Rebecca Beacom and Farrah Cartin McCloskey prepare to step up and make their provincial debuts this year.