Country music stars set to collab at Fermanagh venue

TOP PERFORMER… Vincy Walmsley is set to headline the ‘Fermanagh’s Got Country’ roadshow at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.

THE Ardhowen Theatre is expected to be a sell-out next month when some of the county’s top Country music singers and stars collaborate for “another night off blistering toe-tapping magic”.

Excitement is building on the local music scene ahead of the much-anticipated return of the ‘Fermanagh’s Got Country’ roadshow which is expected to take centre stage at the venue in July.

Vincy Walmsley, who has been entertaining local crowds for over three decades, has been confirmed as one of the headline performers when the roadshow stops off on Thursday, July 24.

The Arney man regularly leads gigs in pubs and venues across the island and he’s remaining committed to entertaining his large fan base and the many Country music fans in Fermanagh.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I love doing and that’s singing and entertaining people. I’ve a lot of gigs to do now around Fermanagh, Donegal, Tyrone and Armagh,” Vincy explained.

“I had the opportunity to front a big band a few years back, but I was happy with the way things were going for me and I didn’t like the idea of being away from home a lot.”

Recent ‘Glór Tíre’ winner Patrick Treacy will also take to the stage at the Ardhowen Theatre, where he’ll perform some of his hit tracks which have helped him achieve national recognition.

The Donagh singer recently confirmed that he’s been working on producing new music, teasing his fans that he’s recorded his own version of Mick Flavin’s hit ‘The Hard Times Lovin’ Can Bring’.

Derrygonnelly duo, Rachel McConnell and Karl Kirkpatrick, who both reached the final of TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’, are also set to entertain their large fan base at the Ardhowen Theatre.

Anthony McBrien, a distinguished singer and songwriter, has also been confirmed for a slot along with Shaun Loughrey, Seanie Mac, Joe Mahon and Brookeborough talent Malcolm McDowell.

Popular duos, ‘Country Features’ and Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis, will also perform.

The Ardhowen Theatre is looking forward to the upcoming ‘Fermanagh’s Got Country’ roadshow on July 24 and they’re encouraging local music fans to embrace the special performance.

“Back by popular demand and following a sold-out show last year, ‘Fermanagh’s Got Country’ returns for another night off blistering toe-tapping magic,” said the Ardhowen Theatre.

“It features a super line-up of 11 stars all on one stage that you wont want to miss.”

