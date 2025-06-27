Council warns Fermanagh motorists of parking scam

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has issued a scam warning over its pay and display parking machines.

The scam involves QR code stickers that are being placed by the fraudsters.

“Do no scan any QR code found on pay and display machines. These are not official and could direct you to fraudulent websites,” said a Council spokesperson.

“RingGo will never ask you to scan a QR code on a pay and display machine. If you see a suspicious QR code on any machine in Fermanagh or Omagh, please report it immediately by calling 0300 303 1777.

“Stay vigilant and help spread the word to protect others!”

The warning from the local Council comes following a similar appeal from Mid Ulster Council, where it was confirmed the scam stickers had been found. That Council shared an image of what the fraudulent stickers looked like.

“We have received reports of a parking scam which is happening in another Council area, which has the potential to spread into other districts,” said a Mid Ulster spokesperson.

“QR codes have been attached near/on the Pay and Display related signage, including RingGo signs and machines, in several car parks within their area – you can see this in the attached picture on the bottom right-hand side.

“This QR code takes people to an online scam payment page. None of our Pay and Display locations/signage have a QR code on them for use. If you see one, do NOT scan it!”