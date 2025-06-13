Commemoration held to honour fallen RAF airmen

A special event took place to remember the 83 RAF airmen who are buried in Irvinestown.

LOCAL residents recently attended a “moving commemoration” at Castle Archdale to remember the lives of 82 members of the RAF who died during World War II and are buried in the county.

As part of the celebrations to mark 80 years since the final Coastal Command patrol left from Castle Archdale in 1945, events took place in Irvinestown to remember the fallen RAF airmen.

In St Tighernach’s Church of Ireland and the Roman Catholic graveyards in Irvinestown, 83 deceased RAF airmen are buried, in what is the largest group of World War II dead in the North.

A private wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Cross of Sacrifice memorial, which was then followed by a fly-past of a P-8A Poseidon, which travelled from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland.

The High Sheriff of Fermanagh, David Donaldson, welcomed the events which took place recently, pointing out that it’s important to remember those who lost their lives in World War II.

“It was a great honour to represent the people of Fermanagh at this moving commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the final Coastal Command patrol of the Second World War,” he said.

During World War II, hundreds of people worked at RAF Castle Archdale, Killadeas and St Angelo, with over 80 members of the regiment who died during that time buried locally.

The High Sheriff felt it was important to recognise this significant milestone.

“RAF Castle Archdale played a vital role during the conflict – a role that had a significant impact on the outcome of the war,” explained Mr Donaldson.

“It is fitting that we continue to remember the courage and sacrifice of those who served here, especially those who paid the ultimate price.”

Warden at Castle Archdale Country Park, Conaire McNeary, said it was “an absolute pleasure” that the special event took place in the county.

“It was an absolute pleasure for me and the Country Park staff to welcome Wing Commander Rob McCartney to Castle Archdale Country Park,” explained Ms McNeary.

“201 Squadron arranged a flyover to commemorate the last patrol by Coastal Command at RAF Castle Archdale on 3rd June 1945.

“The P8 Poseidon flew over the gathering of people on the former manor house site twice to respectful applause by those present.

“The large aircraft flying at low altitude over Fermanagh caused quite a stir on social media that afternoon,” she added.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.