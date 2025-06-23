Cassidy Clan to hold local ‘rally’ in Fermanagh

MEMBERS of the Cassidy Clan from across the world are set to descend on Enniskillen for a special reunion and celebration which will trace the roots and history of the Fermanagh family.

Every three years, the Cassidy Clan hold a ‘rally’ in Enniskillen where they meet up with their relatives from across the world, strengthening relationships and delving into their family history.

Kicking off on Friday, July 4, the family will hold their next reunion in the town, with a range of events celebrating Irish culture, as well as musical performance and genealogy showcases.

With a large crowd expected to travel from Europe to the town, a number of different events will take place including a ‘Meet the Cousins’ reception, which will take place at the Killyhevlin Hotel.

Over the course of the weekend, participants will trace the roots of the ‘Cassidy Clan’, while also enjoying a boat trip to Devenish Island, before concluding the ‘rally’ in style with a gala dinner.

Kerry Cassidy, a leading member of the ‘Cassidy Clan’ who is based in Switzerland, feels it’s important that the family continues to meet up and remember their ancestors who lived their lives locally.

“We want to develop and maintain a library and data-base for the use of clan members in tracing their ancestry and family history,” Ms Cassidy explained to the ‘Herald, ahead of the reunion.

“We also want to research and maintain an archive of materials relating to the clan and their ancestors for use of clan members, including promoting or helping research work.

“It’s important to have kinship, friendship and camaraderie among all Cassidy’s and people with variations of the Cassidy surname and their descendants,” the Switzerland resident added.

