Carrybridge RNLI: Saving lives and breaking barriers

Carrybridge RNLI station, situated on the picturesque shores of Lough Erne, plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of both locals and visitors.

Established to provide rapid response to emergencies on the water, the station is manned by a dedicated team of volunteers trained to handle a wide range of rescue operations.

Their commitment reflects not only the spirit of community service but also highlights the importance of maritime safety in one of the North’s most beautiful regions.

The volunteers are actively urging everyone to prioritise safety, particularly with the busy summer months approaching.

“We have a large body of water in Fermanagh – both upper and lower Lough Erne – and in good weather, there are many people out in boats: tourists, locals, as well as fishing, shooting, and hire boats,” explained Helm Chris Cathcart.

“The lifeboat provides a volunteer service for those using the water, and we’re also called to help livestock… we’ve been out to rescue cattle who’ve fallen into the water. It’s a service for the entire community.”

Chris, pictured right, also emphasised key safety tips for anyone planning to spend time on the water.

“It’s really important to wear a life jacket and let someone on shore know how long you’ll be out,” he said. “If you don’t return, they can raise the alarm. We also ask people to bring a phone, radio, or some way to call for help. If you get in trouble or see someone else in trouble, ring 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The volunteers meet every Thursday night all year round for training, honing their skills and ensuring they’re always ready to respond when needed.

One member, Emma Burton, stands out as the only woman in the Carrybridge crew. She embodies resilience and determination, breaking barriers in the traditionally male-dominated world of maritime rescue.

Emma is one of the launch authorities and also serves as the treasurer of the local fundraising group.

“I have never minded being the only girl in the village. It’s good fun, the boys are very respectful and I’ve never felt awkward,” she said.

“We have a very inclusive, diverse team here. It’s great to be part of the crew, to be out every week, connecting with people and learning from each other.

“I’d encourage any other girls who might think the RNLI is only for boys – it’s really not. There are lots of women in the RNLI, and there’s even a women’s RNLI group on Facebook, so you’re part of a wider community of women volunteers.”

Carrybridge RNLI are always on the lookout for fundraising volunteers to help raise the vital funds needed for kit and training to keep crews safe. If you’re interested in supporting their work, visit the RNLI website to find out more about how to get involved.