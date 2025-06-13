Campaign launched to revamp Enniskillen roundabouts

Enniskillen BID is set to revamp the roundabouts around the town.

ENNISKILLEN BID, along with the support of local businesses, have pledged to “step up and do something” to revamp the roundabouts in the town.

The group confirmed in a post on social media last night (Thursday) that the roundabouts in the town are set for a major overhaul, in news which was welcomed by local residents.

“We know how much pride the people of Enniskillen used to take in the roundabouts of the town, and their stunning floral displays. Sadly, that hasn’t been the case in recent years so we have decided to step up and do something about it,” Enniskillen BID said in a post.

“We at ‘Enniskillen Business Improvement District’, that’s our fancy name, are very excited to bring a brilliant new initiative to Enniskillen, as we join with local businesses to rejuvenate roundabouts throughout the town with stunning new designs.”

Enniskillen BID has joined up in partnership with Greentown Environmental and Sweeney Garden Design to deliver the project, along with support from businesses in the town.

“Listening to our friends, the brilliant followers of this page, we know that the roundabouts of the town have not exactly brought about much inspiration over recent years. But with the expertise of Greentown Environmental and Sean from Sweeney Garden Design, we are about to change all that,” a statement from Enniskillen BID read

“We have plans to make every roundabout in town look beautiful and are hugely grateful to Balcas, who are the first business to come on board as a sponsor. The support of Balcas will help us transform the roundabout at Trory as we get this project underway.”

