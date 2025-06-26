Bradley set for League lift-off with the Gaels

THE Fermanagh Senior Football League finally throws in this weekend — and with it comes plenty to talk about and plenty to play for.

From the re-integration of the county players, to how clubs manage the tight window before Championship, to the late start and the new rules, there’s no shortage of debate as the league season belatedly gets going.

Enniskillen Gaels boss Simon Bradley knows that striking the right balance between chasing results and preparing for Championship will be a priority.

Advertisement

“You don’t want to put yourself under pressure,” said Bradley this week — with the defending champions set to open their Division One campaign at Brewster Park on Friday night against Belnaleck.

“Then you’re also trying to balance the fact that the club Championship isn’t a million miles away — only eight weeks really.”

Fermanagh’s quest to reach a first Tailteann Cup final ended with Sunday’s loss to Kildare in Croke Park. Though the disappointment remains raw, attention now swiftly turns to club football.

Bradley expects his club — and others across Fermanagh — to manage the return of county players carefully.

“I have no expectations,” he said. “We’ll assess it at training this week, but I think they do need a break. Even mentally and emotionally, you probably need a break after losing a semi-final at Croke Park.

“It’s going to take you a while to want to put the boots back on in some cases and there’ll be others who want to get straight back into it.

“I suppose there’d be a few boys in the county team who’d have a decision to make now about America too as well.

Advertisement

“So, it’ll be interesting to see what happens on that front for various teams.”

Among those expected back in Gaels colours is Conor Love, who shone during the county campaign.

“Conor has really worked hard over the past number of years on his strength and conditioning, and his play,” said Bradley. “He’s developed his right foot which he can use now comfortably too.

“So, it was nice to see somebody you know up close that has put in the work get that wee bit of national coverage.”

It wasn’t the finish the Gaels wanted in the Club Players’ League — where they lost out on penalties to Derrygonnelly after a draw (0-14 to 1-11) — but last year’s league champions will still take some beating.

That said, after witnessing first-hand Teemore’s early-season form, Bradley knows plenty of sides will be in the hunt.

“Teemore were good value for getting the three points and they’re going to be a team to be reckoned with this year,” he said. “They’re very well organised, strong in several positions, so they’ll contend in the League and Championship.

“For the Players’ competition I don’t think anyone would have thought about us with the seven or eight boys away with the county; everyone knew we’d be fairly light for it.

“But Erne Gaels seem to have hit the ground running after last year off their Championship win. I think it’s been a while since they won the League as well, so I’m sure they’ll have their sights set on that.”

Of course, it’s not just the players that have been waiting — this is the last county in Ireland to get its club leagues underway, but it’s a delay Bradley agreed with.

“In fairness to the CCC (county board), they’re damned if they do, damned if they don’t,” said Bradley. “You’re trying to give the county squad — which is one of the smaller squads in Ireland — the best possible chance to progress in the Tailteann Cup.

“So, I think it was the right decision to postpone the fixtures. Then at the same time, clubs like us and Belnaleck even, who we play on Friday night, to be asked to play in the League proper without your county players would be harsh.

“I think the way it’s worked out it’s giving everyone a fair crack at the whip.

“It might mean a couple of weeks where you’ll have two league games, but I think there’s enough time between now and the Championship starting to get the League run off.”

It presents an intriguing challenge, and Bradley sums up the balancing act clubs face: pushing for early points while preparing for a long Championship run — all amid adapting to new rules.

“It’s that old one: Do you want to be in the League final? Do you not? Do you want to be coming in on the back of winning a few games or do you want to be coming into it fresh with a block of training before it?

“It is a tight window and very difficult for teams to maintain that level right from now until October 19 when the Championship final is. For a team to go deep into those quarter-final, semi-final stages, it’s 16 or 17 weeks where you’re trying to peak — and it’s very hard to do that.

“Then you have the new rules on top of that that nobody knows about really! The club league gave us an insight to it, but there’s going to be some weird and wacky score lines I’m sure!”

In Division Two, too, there’s plenty to play for, with promotion races on the minds of several clubs.

“There’s probably three or four teams that’ll fancy their chances coming up,” said Bradley. “It’s hard to tell because the integration back of the county players is going to be crucial for them.

“The likes of Lisnaskea and that, I’m sure, are looking to kick on. There are two or three teams that’ll be saying to themselves they’re as good as anything in the first division.

“It’s a great incentive this year to try and put yourself in position for promotion and it’s motivation for us to try and maintain Division One status too.”