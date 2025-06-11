Bishop issues apology after priest convicted

THE Bishop of Clogher has apologised to the victims of a former St Michael’s College priest convicted of abusing young boys at the school where he taught.

Canon Patrick McEntee (70), from Esker Road, Dromore, had denied sexual offences against five boys at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen over various dates between 1978 and 1989.

However, he was today found guilty by a jury after a two-week trial at Dungannon Crown Court.

In a statement issued after the decision, Bishop Larry Duffy, Bishop of Clogher, offered support to the victims.

“I am deeply saddened that innocent young people had to endure such abuse while attending school and especially at the hands of a priest who was in a position of sacred trust. This goes against everything that the Gospel proclaims,” said Bishop Duffy.

“No words of mine can make up for the suffering caused to these men and their families over the years.

“I want to sincerely apologise to each of them and assure them of our support and prayers.

“I know that this news will also come as a shock to the parishioners of Dromore, Co Tyrone, and to the community of St Michael’s College, Enniskillen.

“I want to assure everyone that our Safeguarding Policies and Procedures are robust and are always being reviewed to ensure the highest possible standards and practice in respect of children and vulnerable adults in our diocese.”

Bishop Duffy added: “If anyone else has a concern or complaint, either now or from the past, I encourage them to come forward and contact both the diocese and the statutory authorities.”

Judge Richard Green today adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports and ordered Canon McEntee to sign the Sex Offenders Register.

Defence counsel requested a remand on continuing bail but Judge Green said, “There is an inevitable outcome and I see now reason now to commit to custody.”

The priest will be sentenced on September 4.