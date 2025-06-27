Belcoo Ladies edge home after extra-time

LADIES CPL GOLD QUARTER FINAL

Belcoo 2-7 Tempo 1-9

(after extra-time)

IN conditions far removed from last week’s heat wave, the Belcoo and Tempo girls produced an absorbing contest on Monday night which required extra time to decide the semi-final qualifiers.

A blustery wind and rain allied to a slippery ball and greasy surface, rendered scoring difficult, both sides failing to capitalise on alternating spells of supremacy, in the first half especially.

But there was no shortage of endeavour, perhaps best exemplified by the respective midfield duos, Belcoo’s Eimear Higgins and Ciara Parker, and Tempo duo Lucia Warnock and Caitriona Breen.

The visitors made the more positive start, only a brave piece of goalkeeping by captain Riona Keaney denying Cara Meehan an early goal.

They did open the scoring when Cora McCaughey slotted over a sixth minute free but didn’t register again before a forceful run in from the left by Scarlett O’Connor put Higgins through for a 12th minute goal.

Though McCaughey landed another conversion straight from kickout, just a single points trade was to follow before half time.

An 18th minute Parker score was cancelled out by a third McCaughey free ten minutes later, 1-1 to 0-3.

Within two minutes of restart Belcoo struck for a second goal, Ella McGovern put through to net by an astute Michelle Cullen chip through.

Higgins and McGovern from a free added points apiece but a well struck McCaughey brace left it 2-3 to 0-5 by the three quarter stage.

A 49th minute McGovern point made it a double score lead but Tempo came storming back with a 1-3 burst to edge in front, propelled by a 55th minute Eva Finlay-McGovern penalty goal.

That was bookended by a brace of Megan Hamilton points to level, before Cleona Bogue knocked over a 58th minute lead score.

But McGovern held her nerve to equalise from a last minute free to send the game into extra time.

Two Belcoo points in the opening minutes per Elaine Maguire and McGovern were sufficient to see the O’Rahilly’s through.

Tempo only registered once, via a McCaughey (free) in the second half which bounced over the bar.