Award for ‘tireless advocate’ Fiacre

ENNISKILLEN’S Fiacre O’Donnell has been praised for his ‘vision, determination and pioneering approach to sustainability’ after he was named as Business Leader of the Year.

Mr O’Donnell, who works as Director of Sustainability at Fermanagh business Encirc, picked up one of the top awards at the recently held Irish News Workplace and Employment Awards.

Businesses from across the North recently turned out to the Titanic Belfast for the special awards night which celebrated some of the leading lights in industries that continue to excel on the island.

Mr O’Donnell from Enniskillen was honoured for his unwavering commitment to sustainability.

“Fiacre’s vision, determination and pioneering approach to sustainability have not only transformed Encirc into a leader in its industry, but have also set new standards for sustainable practices across the region,” the ‘Irish News’ said, following the awards night in Belfast.

The Fermanagh company employs around 2,000 people across its sites in Derrylin, Cheshire and Bristol, with over 500 workers based at its site in the county, in a boost for the local economy.

The Irish News also said that Mr O’Donnell’s “influence extends” right across the island.

“Fiacre’s influence extends beyond his organisation. He is a tireless advocate for sustainability, driving awareness and action among stakeholders, industry leaders and policymakers,” they said.

“Fiacre has established himself as a pivotal, well-known figure in Northern Ireland’s business community, particularly through his leadership in sustainability and corporate responsibility within the manufacturing sector.”

Fivemiletown based AG Paving and Building Products was also one of the big winners on the night when it claimed the ‘Best Sustainable Business’ award, sponsored by the NI Chamber.

Pilgrim’s Europe, which has a branch at the Carran Business Park in Enniskillen, also claimed the ‘Best Graduate or Training Scheme (Large Business) award at the special ceremony in Belfast.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007