Armstrong clinches Polish podium ahead of Donegal debut

Jon Armstrong drove his M-Sport Rally2 Ford Fiesta to third place in Poland at the weekend.

JON Armstrong warmed up for his Donegal International Rally debut by earning a career-first gravel podium at Rally Poland.

The Kesh native went into the event, which was round four of the European Rally Championship with something of a point to prove after a spate of punctures had left unable to convert bis undoubted pace into positive results.

But that changed at the weekend when he and co-driver Shane Byrne finished third in Poland, bringing their M-Sport Rally2 Ford Fiesta home 22.1 seconds clear of Sweden’s Isak Reiersen.

The 30-year-old entered the 190-kilometre event in a positive frame of mind, returning to a rally in which he had claimed three category victories on his previous three visits, and he hit the ground running, setting a brace of top-three times on stages four and five to move into the top five.

Another third-fastest time on Saturday’s penultimate test put the Irish pairing into fourth overnight as Armstrong excelled in the rutted gravel stages.

On Sunday, Armstrong and Byrne continued where they left off, posting the fastest time on the 20-kilometre Pozezdrze test. Their stunning stage win was rewarded with a move up into third, 6.1 seconds behind local favourite Miko Marczyk.

Further top-three times followed on Sunday’s remaining stages as Armstrong solidified his first ERC podium of the year. A runner-up finish on Rally Poland’s Gmina Mrągowo Power Stage was another indication of the Fermanagh driver’s strength on Poland’s fast stages.

“To get an ERC podium on gravel is a fantastic achievement for us, and I am really happy with how we all performed – the team, Shane on the pacenotes, and all the partners who got us here,” Jon beamed.

Armstrong doesn’t have long to wait before he gets back behind the wheel of his M-Sport Fiesta as this weekend he will make his bow at the three-dayWilton Recycling Donegal International Rally when he will fulfill a childhood dream and continue to show the speed and potential of M-Sport’s Ford Fiesta Rally2.

The 160th Fiesta Rally2 to be built will be prepared and serviced by M-Sport themselves, the first factory team effort since Alastair Fisher finished second overall in M-Sport’s Ford Fiesta S2000.

“I am really excited to compete on the Donegal International Rally for the first time,” said Armstrong. “I can remember spectating there from a young age, watching those amazing World Rally Car battles, and following the likes of Alastair Fisher going in the S2000.

“It feels strange that I haven’t competed there before, but I am very grateful to get the chance this year. It is a three-day event, a long rally, but I am looking forward to the challenge.

“Rallying at home is special, we discovered that in West Cork, and we will soak up the atmosphere again in Donegal. It is cool to be going in a works M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2, it is something to be proud of.”

Joining Armstrong on the Donegal roads are some familiar Fermanagh names adding local interest.

Dave Moynihan will team up with last year’s European Rally Champion Hayden Paddon from New Zealand in a Hyundai i20 Rally2, while county man Barry McNulty and Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt will also be behind the wheel of a Hyundai i20.

In the historic event, Jonni McDaid and Terry McGovern will take on Class 17 in a Talbot Samba Gp B as the top-seeded crew, while Michael McDaid teams up with Denver Rafferty on Class 18 in a Ford Escort Mk2.

The three-day rally gets underway on Friday at 11:07 with the first stage at Malin Head, promising plenty of action right on Fermanagh’s doorstep.