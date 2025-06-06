Alleged Enniskillen cannabis factory case progressing

A CASE relating to an alleged cannabis factory is to be fast-tracked despite concerns the accused may have been a victim of human trafficking.

Gytis Ramaskevicus (27) with an address of no fixed abode and currently remanded in custody, is possessing, cultivating and intending to supply cannabis as well as dishonest use of electricity.

Offending is alleged to have occurred at Menapian Way, Enniskillen on February 27.

Previously Enniskillen Magistrates Court was informed the Home Office is carrying out an investigation to establish if Ramaskevicus has been trafficked, requiring an in-depth investigation under modern slavery and exploitation legislation.

Depending on the Home Office findings the progression of the case may change.

However at the most recent sitting a defence barrister said the case was suitable to be fast tracked for trial, stressing Ramaskevicus does not support the trafficking investigation and wishes to have the matter dealt with.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Ramaskevicus in continuing custody to allow for committal papers to be prepared to transfer the case to crown court.

The case will be mentioned again by video-link on June 30.

