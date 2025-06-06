Aeropark will be ‘game changer’ for Fermanagh tourism

THE developer of the ‘aeropark’ outside Enniskillen – set to be the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland – has said he already has 14 prospective residents interested in the 10 planned hanger homes.

As expected, following a recommendation for approval by Council planners, the application for the major tourism development at St Angelo Airport was passed at last week’s meeting of the planning committee, where councillors heard how it could be a “game changer” for the local area.

The plans include 10 ‘hangar homes’, which will include a ground-floor garage-type area where residents can park their planes, as well as a private clubhouse, complete with kitchen, gym, swimming pool, and other leisure facilities.

English pilot Peter Day is the creative force behind the plans, and was present for last week’s meeting, along with planning agent Ken Moore.

Speaking first, Mr Moore said the aeropark was a major development, not just in planning terms, but also “in terms of bringing this unique, cutting edge tourism product not just to Co Fermanagh, the Fermanagh and Omagh Council area, and the south west region, but brining the first of its kind to Ireland and the UK.”

Mr Moore outlined how Mr Day, a highly experienced pilot, had been trying for many years to develop an aeropark in Britain without success. If granted in Enniskillen, he said it would not only boost the local economy, but help promote the local area as a “must visit destination.”

Mr Day then addressed the councillors, explaining he had spent the last ten years developing the idea of an aeropark, which he said were common in the US and mainland Europe.

Explaining the concept was similar to having holiday homes along a marina or golf course, Mr Day said “in this case it is aimed at aviation enthusiasts and pilots like me who want to live on small non-commercial airports.”

“This is the first of its kind and will pave the way for other aeroparks at other UK airports,” he said, adding the development would make St Angelo more sustainable in the long-term as it would be an additional revenue stream for the airport.

Mr Day then explained he already had 14 aviation enthusiasts interested in the ten planned hangar homes, before he has even advertised, with interest even coming from Europe.

Noting the average small plane had a flight radius of around 600 miles, he said Europe was easily accessible in a matter of hours from St Angelo.

Cllr Stephen McCann said the plans were “truly something you don’t see everyday” and could be “a game changer that would put the west of Ireland on the map.”

The development plans were passed by the committee, having been proposed by Cllr Erroll Thompson and seconded by Cllr John McClaughry.

