St Michael’s College ‘apologise’ to abuse victims

ST Michael’s College has said they “unreservedly apologise to the victims for the hurt they have suffered” after its former President was found guilty of a number historic sexual abuse charges.

Canon Patrick McEntee (71), from Esker Road, Dromore, denied sexual offences against boys at St Michael’s College over various dates between 1978 and 1989.

He faced a total of nine counts of indecent assault relating to five alleged victims.

In a trial lasting just over two weeks, Dungannon Crown Court heard there were similarities in Canon McEntee taking the victims to his private quarters.

After deliberating for around four hours, the jury delivered unanimous guilty verdicts on all but one charge. Canon McEntee was cleared of sexually assaulting one of the boys.

Judge Greene remanded Canon McEntee, with sentencing set to take place in September.

In a statement released by its Board of Governors, St Michael’s College in Enniskillen expressed their “deep regret and sadness that such abuse took place”.

“Following the guilty verdict, by Dungannon Crown Court, in the case of Canon Patrick McEntee, a former teacher and President of St Michael’s College, Enniskillen, we wish to express our deep regret and sadness that such abuse took place against innocent young boys in our school,” a statement from the St Michael’s College Board of Governors read.

“As a Board of Governors, and on behalf of the school community, we unreservedly apologise to the victims for the hurt they have suffered. While these incidents of abuse are historical, it does not lessen the pain that these men have endured. We assure them of our support.”

St Michael’s College said they will ‘refrain from any further comment’ on the matter.

“Nonetheless, we wish to put on record that St Michael’s College, Enniskillen, is fully committed to adhering to the highest standards, practices, policies and procedures for safeguarding and, also, to cooperating with the statutory authorities in all such cases.

“If anyone else has a concern or complaint, either now or from the past, we encourage them to come forward and contact both the diocese and the statutory authorities via the following numbers.”

