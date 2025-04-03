Tom Elliott appointed as chairman of UUP

FERMANAGH’S Tom Elliott has been appointed as the new chair of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).

It is the latest title for Barron Elliott of Ballinamallard, who is a former leader of the party, as well as former MP, and was an MLA prior to taking his seat in the House of Lords.

His appointment was not without controversy, however, with the Belfast media last week reporting the former UUP chair, Jill McCauley, had stepped down after learning current party leader Minister Mike Nesbitt was planning on replacing her with the Fermanagh man.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, Mr Elliott said he was appointed to the role weeks ago, after being asked by Minister Nesbitt.

“I suppose he was looking for someone to help out in the shorter term, and I’m happy to do that,” he said, adding he did not expect it to add too much to his current political duties.

“There shouldn’t be a huge amount to it,” said Mr Elliott.

“It’s really just chairing the executive committee and chairing the party officers, chairing the AGM. It’s really just about the management structure.

“Obviously there will be a bit of behind the scenes management, but hopefully it’ll not be a great lot. It’s like any other organisation the party leader in this case, the chief executive in others, do the bulk of the main work.”

Last July Mr Elliott swapped the Stormont Assembly chamber for the red benches of the House of Lords.

Speaking at the time of his appointment, a Fermanagh and South Tyrone Unionist Association spokesman paid tribute to his long history within the party.

“The Baron has been a long standing and loyal member of our association for many years and we are overjoyed at the news of his elevation to the House of Lords,” they said.

Mr Elliott told the ‘Herald that while he missed the debates of the Assembly and the Commons, he was enjoying his new role, which involves scrutinising legislation and holding the government to account.

“Obviously it’s very different, you’re not in the same political debating chamber, but it’s all very interesting. It’s all about the detail,” he said.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007