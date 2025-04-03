Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Brigid O’Reilly, No 5 Knockadore Park, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday 1st April 2025, peacefully in hospital in the company of her good friend Carmel and Nicholas. Beloved daughter of the late James and Kathleen O’Reilly (R.I.P). Brigid will repose at Swift and McCaffrey funeral home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA this evening (Wednesday) from 5pm until 8pm with removal from funeral home on Thursday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Brigid will be sadly missed by all her friends, cousins and neighbours. Brigid’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Eugene Hueston, 12 Clones Road, Lurganboy, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday 1st April 2025, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Philip and Minnie Hueston (R.I.P.), Main Street, Newtownbutler. Beloved husband of Una (Née McAnallen), devoted father to Barry (Joanne), Shauna Kelly (James), Andrew (Danielle), Maria Orr (Chris) and Paul (Aisling). Brother of Brendan (Veronica) and Eileen McMahon (Cathal R.I.P). Predeceased by his brothers Tommy, John, Eamonn and Jim (Sheila). Eugene will be reposing in the Adoration Chapel at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler on Thursday afternoon from 3pm until 8pm. Family home open to family and friends. Removal from his late home on Friday morning at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Eugene will be greatly missed by his wife, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, extended family and all of his many friends. Eugene’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA, or any family member. St Padre Pio pray for him.

Anthony Columba Gallagher “Tony,” 1st April 2025. Tony, late of the Tilery Care Home and formerly of Ferney Rise, Enniskillen. A much-loved husband of the late Geraldine, and a devoted father of Ian (Margaret), Lynda (Howard), Myka (Debbie), Nadine (Garvin) and Karen (Breandan). Also a special granda of Emma, Ellie, Megan, Conor, Niamh, Finn, Sorcha, Milly and Darragh. Family homes private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call to John McKeegan’s Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74 6AN, on Thursday from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. A service to celebrate the life of Tony will take place on Friday at 11.00am in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan. “In the hearts of those who loved you, you will always be there.”