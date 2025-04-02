Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Keith Becket R.I.P, Died suddenly 28th March 2025 (55 Flax Valley, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh BT94 1FL) Dearly loved father of Caitlin, fondly remembered by Maeve, beloved son of Terry( Sarah) and the late Carol and cherished brother of Gary, Craig, Terry and Nadine, much loved son in law of Marie and dear friend of Sean. Family home private please at all times. Family flowers only. Keith will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Wednesday 2nd April from 4pm to 10pm. Funeral from the family home (55 Flax Valley) on Thursday morning 3rd April at 10.15am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish Webcam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter and loving family. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Hopper, Hugh John, late of 101 Camgart Road, Tempo, BT94 3LH. A much loved husband of Hazel, and a devoted father of Marlynne (Joerg), Simon (Tara), Jane (Tom) and Charlotte (Paul). Also a dear brother of Margot, Roberta, Beryl and David, and a very special grandfather of Dylan, Claire, Eoin, Conor, Hugo and Rosa. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call to the family home on Tuesday from 6.00pm until 10.00pm and on Wednesday from 2.00pm until 10.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Hugh will take place on Thursday at 2.00pm in Cavanaleck Presbyterian Church, Fivemiletown, followed by a private family interment in the adjoining churchyard. Please note the family will be greeting anyone attending the service on Thursday from 1.15pm on entrance to the church. Donations in memory of Hugh are to Chest Heart & Stroke. Please make all cheques payable to “CHSNI” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Hugh, you were so dearly loved and will be so sadly missed. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

Joe Gilmartin, (known as Joe Pat) 31st March 2025, late of 11 MacNean Park, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim and Glasgow Scotland. Peacefully at Tilery Care Home, Florencecourt, Co Fermanagh. Loving Husband of the late Mary. Dear Brother of John and predeceased by his twin sister Bridie. Joe will be dearly missed by his brother John and lovingly remembered by all his nieces, nephews and entire family circle, great neighbours and friends. Joe’s remains will be reposing in St Sinnell’s Sanctuary, Belcoo on Tuesday from 4.00pm to 7.15pm followed by removal from St. Sinnell’s Sanctuary at 7.45pm to St Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun arriving for 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family Home Private please. May Joe’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

ROBINSON née Stuart – 30th March 2025 peacefully in the loving care of the County Nursing Home, Enniskillen and late of Station House, Tempo Road, Enniskillen. Sandra Margaret loving wife of Bill, mother of Sarah (Mike) David (Bettina). A devoted grandmother of Adam, Hannah, Ruby and sister of Daphne (Jim) and Peter (Karen). Family homes private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Tuesday from 5:00pm – 7:00pm. The Funeral service will take place in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen on Wednesday at 12.00pm followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Macartin’s Cathedral, cheques should be made payable to St Macartin’s Cathedral and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Sandra will be lovingly remembered by her family and family circle.

Linton, 29th March 2025, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Area Hospital. Sarah “Mollie”, late of 14 Fortview Park, Kesh and formerly of Hallstown Road, Upper Ballinderry, Lisburn. A much loved wife of the late Trevor, and a devoted mother of David (Fiona) and Patricia (Tom). Also a very special grandmother of Connor and Cara and a dear sister of Angela (Billy) and the late William (Helen). Family home strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family on Tuesday evening in Ardess Parish Hall from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Mollie will take place on Wednesday in Ardess Parish Church at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in memory of Mollie are to Kesh Evergreens Senior Citizen’s Club. Please make all cheques payable to “Kesh Evergreens” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Mollie will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her loving family and all the family circle. “The Lord has given and the Lord has taken away, Blessed be the name of the Lord.”