Title 'has to be the aim' for Armstrong
Jon Armstrong is targeting the European Rally Championship title ahead of his second season in the series

Title ‘has to be the aim’ for Armstrong

Posted: 9:58 am April 4, 2025

Jon Armstrong is targeting the European Rally Championship title ahead of his second season in the series, which gets underway this weekend in Spain at Rally Sierra Morena.

The Kesh native ended his maiden campaign in the M-Sport Rally2 Ford Fiesta in fine form, finishing second overall Rally Silesia last October, having found his pace throughout the season when he earned a plethora of stage wins.

 

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

