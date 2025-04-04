Title ‘has to be the aim’ for Armstrong

Jon Armstrong is targeting the European Rally Championship title ahead of his second season in the series

The Kesh native ended his maiden campaign in the M-Sport Rally2 Ford Fiesta in fine form, finishing second overall Rally Silesia last October, having found his pace throughout the season when he earned a plethora of stage wins.

