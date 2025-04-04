+44 (0)28 6632 2066
St Kevin’s, Lisnaskea, celebrate winning the U-13.5 McKee Shield at MUSA, Cookstown.

St Kevin’s run riot in McKee final

Posted: 11:39 am April 4, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

St Kevin’s impressively claimed the Danske Bank U13.5 McKee Plate title by dismantling St Joseph’s, Newry, in a one-sided final on Thursday. A devastating attacking display, led by full-forward Tom Maguire, saw the Lisnaskea school storm to Ulster silverware in style.

Maguire, who hit 2-6 in the semi-final win over De La Salle, Belfast, was once again in scintillating form, finishing with a remarkable 6-3 in the final.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

