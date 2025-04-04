St Kevin’s run riot in McKee final

St Kevin’s impressively claimed the Danske Bank U13.5 McKee Plate title by dismantling St Joseph’s, Newry, in a one-sided final on Thursday. A devastating attacking display, led by full-forward Tom Maguire, saw the Lisnaskea school storm to Ulster silverware in style.

Maguire, who hit 2-6 in the semi-final win over De La Salle, Belfast, was once again in scintillating form, finishing with a remarkable 6-3 in the final.

