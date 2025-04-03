Skins on the brink of history

Enniskillen are one win away from playing in the All-Ireland League.

Enniskillen RFC’s women stand on the cusp of history after a nerve-shredding 3-0 victory over Leinster champions MU Barnhall in Sunday’s Energia All-Ireland League promotion semi-final.

A single Sophie Meeke penalty proved decisive at Mullaghmeen, securing Skins a huge scalp — and a shot at All-Ireland League rugby in this weekend’s promotion decider.

