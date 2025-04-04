‘No action required’ for Cuilcagh fire

The Northern Ireland fire service has said that “no action was required” at last nights Cuilcagh mountain fire.

Firefighters were called to reports of the fire late on Thursday night.

“At 11.43pm on Thursday 3 April 2025, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at Marble Arch Road, Florence Court, Fermanagh. No action was required. Firefighters left the scene at 12.50am (Friday 4 April 2025),” a spokesperson from NIFRS has said.