New CEO of Share Discovery Village

FERMANAGH outdoor education charity Share Discovery Village has announced the appointment of A new interim CEO.

Share Discovery Village, located just outside Lisnaskea revealed on social media that Barry Funston will take on the role.

Barry is the former CEO of the Rory McIlroy Foundation and chair of the Mary Peters Trust.

Advertisement

“I am delighted to be part of the team at Share and I am looking forward to the busy summer season ahead. It will be great to spend lots of time in the beautiful Fermanagh Lakelands,” Barry said.

Share was founded in 1981, the International Year of the Disabled, Share Discovery Village has grown to become the North’s largest residential centre with over 200 beds and 65 acres of grounds and facilities on the tranquil shores of Upper Lough Erne.

Share is a NI Registered charity and promotes social inclusion, education and the environment through water and land-based activities.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition