Multiple gorse fires in Fermanagh and Cavan

The fire service has been warning of the risks all week, due to the dry windy conditions, and last night it’s fears were realised when a number of gorse fires broke out across the Fermanagh and Cavan border area.

The Cuilcagh Mountain boardwalk ‘Stairway to Heaven’ trail remains closed this morning following the gorse fire at the famous geopark last night. Meanwhile, Ballyconnell and Dowra fire services also spent the night tackling fires in a number of areas.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service urged everyone to play their part in preventing further fires breaking out, with the dry weather due to continue in the days ahead.

“Every year our Fire & Rescue Service is faced with fires in the countryside. These fires can be unpredictable and spread fast, especially during dry weather,” said a NIFRS.

“Not only does this have a devastating impact on our environment and wildlife but it puts people’s lives at risk. The severity of the incidents puts an added pressure on our Service and partner agencies who are working in extreme, high temperatures to put wildfires out.

“Very often these fires are started deliberately. Purposely setting a wildfire is a criminal offence. If you see someone intentionally setting a fire please report it immediately by calling 999.

“The responsibility of preventing fires belongs to all of us and we all need to do our part in protecting our beautiful countryside and green spaces. Please avoid using open fires and extinguish smoking materials, barbeques, camping fires and any other type of flame.”

NIFRS gave the following advice to the public:

– Avoid using open fires in the countryside. An open fire can easily get out of control.

– Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows.

– Only use barbeques in a suitable and safe area and never leave them unattended.

– Ensure barbeques are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents.

– Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland or grassland. Take them home or dispose in a waste or recycling bin. –

– Be considerate in parking vehicles so you don’t impede access for emergency vehicles.

– Keep children away from lighters, matches and open fires.

– Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be extinguished with a bucket of water – leave the area as quickly as possible.

If you see a fire in the countryside, report it to NIFRS immediately by calling 999.

If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.

