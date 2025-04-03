Mohan family to launch late father’s history book

REMEMBERED... The late John Mohan behind the till of the family shop.

ONE month on from his sad passing, and the family of the late John Mohan will gather this weekend for the launch of his local history book.

The 88-year-old had been preparing to launch his long-awaited publication, ‘All Roads Lead to Mohan’s of Follom: The Life and times of a Country Shop 140 years in Business’ when he sadly passed away last month.

The book had been a labour of love over the past ten years by the John and his dedicated team of helpers, and looked back at the history of the Mohan family shop, which closed on Christmas Eve 2022 after being opened by John’s grandparents in the 1880s.

The book is packed full of priceless old photographs and stories, both happy and sad, from the past almost century-and-a-half, all centred around the hub of Mohan’s Shop.

“There was just too much history there to be lost,” John told the ‘Herald in February.

“These are stories that needed to be told. Everyone has their own stories, as there were so many people connected with the place, this part of the country.”

John, pictured below, sadly passed away just days before he was due to launch the book at a special event in Aghadrumsee last month.

This Sunday, April 6, the Mohan family will honour his wishes by hosting the launch themselves at St Macartan’s Primary School hall in Aghadrumsee at 11.30am.

The launch will follow John’s Months Mind Mass at St Macartan’s Church at 10am.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.