Major funding for rural Fermanagh projects

COMMUNITY groups across Fermanagh are delighted with the news that they are to get significant financial support to help with their much-anticipated rural regeneration projects.

It was confirmed that over £38 million of Peaceplus funding would be divided among seven rural regenration projects in the North, with a major proportion going towards local community groups.

A reported €6,721,047 has been awarded to the Ederney Community Development Trust to help with the rollout of ‘The Three Villages – One Community’ project to help the local area.

“Ederney Trust, lead partner, and other partners including Kesh Development Association and ADOPT (Pettigo) have been funded to provide health, well-being and social enterprise infrastructure and programmes,” a statement from the Ederney Community Trust read.

Details on how the money will be used in the new project will be confirmed later this week.

Meanwhile, it was reported that €5,722,677 will go towards the development of ‘The Rebuilding Together – Building Healthy Communities’ project which will be key in the Lisnaskea area.

The funding will play a significant role in the area, providing a range of future vital services.

The Council will also oversee the rollout of €8,412,237 in ‘The Rural Economic and Social Transformation And Resilience Together’ project.

It’s understood that the money will be used to improve the quality of life for people living in the border area of Newtownbutler, along with residents in the Clones and Belturbet areas.

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister, Andrew Muir, welcomed the latest investment.

“The breadth of projects funded shows the commitment of local voluntary, community and social enterprise groups, local authorities and academics to work collaboratively to address a range of pressing issues, whilst building the capacity of rural communities,” explained Mr Muir.

The Special EU Programmes Body controls the ‘Peaceplus’ organisation. It receives its funding from the Northern Ireland Executive, UK and Irish Governments and the European Union.

See next week’s Fermanagh Herald for more on where the money will be spent across the local area.

