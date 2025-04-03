Lisnaskea foodbank more in demand than ever

WITH the cost of living crisis continuing unabated, many Fermanagh residents had already been turning to foodbanks for support, and now changes to sickness and disability payments have seen demand surge.

At The Pantry foodbank in Lisnaskea, Val Irvine and John Johnston have found themselves busier than at any other time since opening in 2013.

“A lot of the increase is with working people, because of the price of rentals and, of course, mortgages going back up again,” Val told the ‘Herald.

“We have also been finding an increase due to this new Personal Independence Payment (PIP), some people’s money is being put on hold until they get it sorted out.”

She continued, “This is actually worse than 2013, when we had the recession. Prices have risen dramatically. Things didn’t just double in price, some things have trebled in price, I’ve noticed.

“Regarding PIP, the situation is going to add to the stress levels for people who were already anxious, or who were suffering from depression. This is now going to increase the mental health issues.”

Val said many people don’t realise the difficulties their neighbours and others in the communities may be experiencing, “I ask people, do your really know the person sitting beside you and what they’re going through? We all have our pride.”

While the Enniskillen Foodbank is part of the wider Trussell Trust, and enjoys donations from the bigger supermarkets in Enniskillen, The Pantry is an independent operation and relies on community support.

It receives donations from customers at Rooney’s on the Cornagrade Road in Enniskillen and Lidl in Lisnaskea, as well as from the local public, who can drop donations into Oasis Bookshop or the foodbank itself, which is open on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Pantry supports locals with their everyday needs, and as such some of the items it would be grateful to receive in donations are hygiene products, household cleaning items, along with tinned, canned and foods as well as things like tea, sugar and coffee. Items people may not think of that are always welcome include bottled water and biscuits.

Val thanked the community for its continuous support, as well as Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, who she said had been “immense” in helping the foodbank as demand continues to rise. Val also thanked the Lord.

“We do pay thanks to Him, because the fruition in 2013, we’ve never, ever had to refuse anybody because we’ve always had food,” she said.

