Green light for new Enniskillen play park

BOOST... Planning permission is expected to be granted for a new playpark at Sycamore Drive in Enniskillen.

PLANNING officials have given the go-ahead for a new play park and picnic area in a residential area of Enniskillen.

The new fenced-off nine-item playground, complete with picnic tables and benches, is planned for Sycamore Drive, just off the Coa Road in the county town, and will serve the wider Cavanaleck area.

With Council officials recommending planning permission for the new facility be granted, members of the Council’s planning committee are expected to pass the proposal at their monthly meeting tonight (Wednesday).

Planners have stated the new park is part of the Council’s Local Development Plan, and stated planning permission for such “enhanced community facilities” should be granted “where there is a clear community need for such a facility” and where they are appropriate.

“The proposed play park is located within an existing housing development and the proposal is included in the FODC [Fermanagh and Omagh District Council] Play Park Strategy 2021-2030,” the planning officials stated in their report.

“It is considered the proposal is appropriate in scale to the needs of the local community and reflects the character of the location.”

