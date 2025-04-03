Fermanagh shows support for supermarket plans

REDEVELOPMENT... A planning application has been submitted to demolish and rebuild Rooney’s Eurospar.

THE FAMILY behind a popular local business has thanked the community for the overwhelming support its shown for their plans to expand.

Rooney’s Eurospar on the Cornagrade Road in Ennsikillen recently lodged plans to demolish the supermarket and rebuild it – a plan that will create around 10 new jobs.

The business currently employs around 65 people, and in their planning application, Rooney’s has said this could rise to around 75 if the green light is given for the new development.

The plans would represent a £3m investment in the local economy, they said.

When the application was revealed, there was hugely positive response from locals around Enniskillen and beyond, with hundreds of locals wishing the family and business well with the development.

“An amazing family business and family, that has gone from strength to strength over the years and the new proposed development will be great for additional services, employment and support in the local community,” said Gareth Gault, for example.

“It’s more than a shop or a Spar, there’s a great sense of community pride, support and respect – which is reciprocated. The family and staff always go above and beyond and care able customers and the local community.”

In response to the surge in support, Rooney’s said, “Thank you to everyone for the kind words of acknowledgement and support. We look forward to improving our store.”

The planning statement submitted to the Council outlines how the shop is ‘a long-established, locally owned family business in Enniskillen’.

“Retail jobs are particularly important to the local economy providing a range of full and part time roles, including management roles, team leader roles and customer advisor roles,” it states.

“Employment in retailing is generally from the local area and the jobs and the associated wages (currently in the region of £620,000 per annum), much of which will be spent within the local economy, are an important material consideration.

“The proposed development will also support a range of local suppliers including many from Fermanagh and Omagh e.g. Maguire Foods Ltd, JOR Foods Ltd, Lilly’s Home Bakery, Wilkins Home Bakery. Gourmet Bros, Made in Tempo, Castle Foods and Dale Farm.

“Furthermore, the development will support a number of construction jobs during the construction period.”

The planning statement says the proposed development would also provide additional rates income to the local council.

“Currently rates are £46,500 per annum and this is expected to increase, further supporting the delivery of public services.

“The construction of an attractive, modern replacement EUROSPAR will deliver the comprehensive redevelopment and improvement of this Cornagrade Road site. The new building will be more sustainable and comply with all current statutory requirements representing a significant improvement compared to the existing life-expired building.”

The application is now being considered by the council’s planning department.

