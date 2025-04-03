Fermanagh man Cathal ‘proud’ to lead St Michael’s

APPOINTED... Cathal O'Connor has been appointed as the new principal of St Michael's College.

THE new principal of St Michael’s College said he’s “proud to lead” the Enniskillen school after his appointment which will see a Fermanagh man at the helm for the first time in almost 20 years.

From Mulleek, outside Belleek, Cathal O’Connor has been named as the successor for Mark Henry, who stepped down from the position of principal of St Michael’s College after 10 years.

Mr O’Connor is a well-known figure in the school, having previously taught Religious Studies and Head of Learning Support for 22 years, before spending the last eight years as vice-principal.

Advertisement

The vastly experienced teacher is the first Fermanagh man to be the principal of St Michael’s College since Monsignor Joseph McGuinness, who was at the helm from 2000 to 2006.

“As a past pupil of St. Michael’s College, I am proud to lead a college with an inclusive Catholic ethos, focused on the needs and aspirations of our young people,” Mr O’Connor explained.

“As principal it will be my privilege to head a dedicated and caring team of staff focused on high quality teaching, excellent pastoral care, opportunities for social and spiritual enrichment and extra curricular pursuits that develop all the varied talents of our young people.”

Mr O’Connor underwent his early education at St. Davog’s Primary School in Belleek, St Mary’s High School, Brollagh, and St Michael’s College in Enniskillen.

He later graduated from St Mary’s University College, where he studied for his teaching degree, with a Bachelor of Education followed by a Master of Science, in Computing, from Ulster University and a Master of Education from Queen’s University. He also achieved the Professional Qualification for Headship.

The Board of Governors congratulated the Belleek man on his appointment as principal.

“Mr O’Connor brings a wealth of experience across both the pastoral and curricular aspects of college life,” a statement read.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition