Fermanagh gin company sets sights on American market

THE Boatyard Distillery hailed its new strategic partnership with an alcohol wholesaler in America as “a game-changing move” as they target making major moves in the market in the States.

Since its establishment in 2009, the Fermanagh distillery has led the way on the national and international stage and it’s now turning its attention to making a stab in the American industry.

The Boatyard Distillery has confirmed its teaming up with wholesaler ‘Banfi Vintners’ to become the exclusive sales agent in the States for its award-winning ‘Boatyard Double Gin’ product.

Declan McGurk, the new Managing Director of The Boatyard Distillery, is excited by the move.

“This is a game-changing move. Banfi is a distribution partner that we trust, who we find really inspiring and, as we expand, we know we are expanding with them in the right way,” he said.

“We knew that if we launched in America correctly, the right opportunities would present themselves. Banfi have a limited spirit portfolio and having Boatyard selected as one of the lucky few to be a part of it is testament to the early groundwork we have done.

“With the force of Banfi Vintners behind us, we can continue the Boatyard way but bring the brand to more bars, more restaurants and more homes across the United States of America.

“Our dream is to become the number one premium Irish gin brand in the world,” Mr McGurk said.

Founder of The Boatyard Distillery, Joe McGirr, also welcomed the new partnership.

“This is the perfect time for us to lean into Banfi’s expertise and I am thrilled to be working with such an inspiring leader as Cristina Mariani-May, and her team,” explained Mr McGirr.

“We would not be in this position today without the invaluable support of our distillery team and our investors.

“We are delighted to move into this expansive growth occasion where we will see the investment that has been put into the brand returning itself through an important uptick in revenue.”