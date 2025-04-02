Fermanagh frustration as alcohol prices rise again

Pints are about to get even more expensive in Fermanagh.

LOCAL publicans have said that the rise in alcohol prices is “not where we would like to be” as fears mount that the increase in costs could result in a negative impact for the struggling industry.

As confirmed in the 2024 Autumn Budget, from yesterday (Tuesday), alcohol prices in the North and across the UK rose significantly, in line with an increase in alcohol duties.

It’s understood that, in the majority of pubs and bars in Fermanagh, the price of a pint has risen by 50 pence to £5.50. The price of spirits has also jumped by 30 pence, in the latest price rises.

Advertisement

“It’s not where we would like to be. We know it’s gong to be difficult for customers,” local pub and business owner, Michael Cadden, pictured below, told the ‘Herald.

“It’s not ideal given where we are and where people’s abilities to spend are. Figures in Enniskillen as a town only last year was noted as being the cheapest place in the North for draught beer.”

While the Fermanagh man recognises some customers will accuse publicans of “profiteering”, he’s quick to insist that alcohol prices have risen following on from the Autumn Budget.

“People might be accusing the pubs of profiteering but that certainly isn’t the case. It’s completely enforced,” explained Mr Cadden.

“We’ve had supplier price increases and we’re currently having to absorb the National Insurance increases. It has been carefully considered by the minimal increase in price.”

In worrying news for local customers, it’s anticipated that more price rises could be on the way.

“I don’t think it’s going to be the end of the prices rises. I think we’re going to see another movement by the end of this year,” Mr Cadden said.

Advertisement

“People are going to see increases across the board. That’s where we are. We pay 20 per cent VAT compared to our counterparts across the border.

“Our wage bill is higher than across the border and we’re going to reach a point very soon where people are going to make a decision to not go out and socialise as much.”