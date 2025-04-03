Fermanagh families welcome baby loss certs decision

WELCOME… Local bereaved parents have welcomed news that baby loss certificates will be implemented in the North.

BEREAVED parents have welcomed news that baby loss certificates will be “operational by the end of the year” after years of campaigning to introduce the legislation in the North.

The Northern Ireland Executive is set to follow its counterparts in the UK by agreeing to introduce the certificate, which will officially recognise babies who have been lost earlier than 24 weeks.

A baby that dies after 24 weeks is officially recorded as a stillbirth. Up until the latest announcement, there has been no legislation in place to recognise a baby lost before 24 weeks.

Advertisement

The Northern Ireland Executive recently considered the Deaths, Still-Births and Baby Loss Bill, to the relief of many families who have experienced bereavement and have been calling for change.

“Losing a baby is an incredibly painful and overwhelming experience for everyone involved, including parents, family members, and loved ones,” Finance Minister, John O’Dowd, said.

“This marks the start of the legislative process to establish a baby loss certificate scheme which will help give bereaved families the opportunity to have formal recognition of their loss.

“I hope the baby loss certificate scheme will be operational by the end of the year,” he added.

Local councillor, Eddie Roofe, has been actively calling for a change in the legislation.

“As someone who lost a child at 41 weeks, while the loss was devastating, there was a recognised level of support,” Mr Roofe previously told the ‘Herald

“My wife [Emma] and I were able to have a funeral and burial and have a legal death certificate.

Advertisement

“Miscarriage and other types of pre 24 weeks baby loss are often minimised and treated as a ‘clinical event’ or ‘just one of those things’ rather than the loss of a baby.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Áine Murphy, welcomed the news.

“Many parents have experienced the heartbreak of losing a baby during pregnancy. Your love and grief is real, and you are not alone,” she said.

“This will be one of the most important pieces of legislation that we will pass during this mandate.”

MLA, Jemma Dolan, has also been calling for a legislation change.

“Losing a baby during pregnancy can be devastating, and acknowledging that baby can be hugely important for families,” explained Ms Dolan.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition