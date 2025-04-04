Ederney Boxing Club celebrates 45 great years

Some of the many Ederney Boxing Club members who participated in the 'Brawl in the Hall' at Mahon's Hotel.

Ederney Amateur Boxing Club celebrated 45 years last Friday night with a very successful ‘Brawl in the Hall’ held in Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown.

There were four exhibition fights on the bill and the night finished off with fights ranging from under 14 to seniors.

Boxers from the host club Ederney took part as well as from Erne Boxing Club in Fermanagh and fighters from as far away as Twin Towns BC Ballybofey, Kildress BC, Clonoe BC and Omagh Boys and Girls Club all enjoyed the event.

The fight of the night was between Charlie McNulty from Ederney BC and Darragh Kelly from Erne Boxing Club. Kelly, who was boxing in his first contest in 16 months won on a 2-1 split decision.

Phelim Monaghan from Ederney BC was awarded ‘Senior Boxer’ of the night after he stopped his Twin Towns opponent with a body shot.