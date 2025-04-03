Countdown on to Fermanagh Camino

READY TO WALK… Phil McGrenaghan pictured with sisters Charlene and Sabrina who are taking on the Fermanagh Camino.

EXCITEMENT is high in the county as a large crowd is expected to pull on the walking shoes this week when they take part in the Fermanagh Camino, which will raise money for a local charity.

Kicking off on Sunday, April 6, an almost sold-out crowd will trek around Fermanagh for three days with the aim of raising money for the hugely important local organisation ‘Cancer Connect’.

The journey, which is approximately 35 miles (56 km), will cover 13 miles on day one, 12 miles on day two, and 10 miles on day three. All proceeds raised will go towards the Fermanagh charity.

Co-founder of Cancer Connect, Phil McGrenaghan, is excited by the upcoming event.

“We’re thrilled to bring the first-ever Fermanagh Camino to the shores of Lough Erne. As a charity, we are supported by the people of Fermanagh to support the people of Fermanagh,” he said.

“This event will showcase everything that makes Fermanagh unique, our vibrant business community, our incredible people, our breathtaking landscapes, and our rich history, all while supporting a worthy cause. It promises to be a fantastic three days.”

The charity, which is volunteer-led, has been providing essential support to local families affected by cancer for over 15 years, from its centre which is based in Forthill Street in Enniskillen.

A range of services are provided to those affected by cancer including counselling, complimentary therapies, specialist bra and swimwear fitting service and an equipment loan service.

