Council advised to accept £57.4m tender for Forum

By Thomas Maher

THE Chief Executive of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) has announced a significant step forward in the journey to redevelop the Lakeland Forum with a report too recommending a tender that would cost around £57.4m to be given to councillors for a decision on April 15.

At a council meeting held in the Grange, Omagh, on Tuesday evening (April 1), it was announced that the council would be making a decision on the tender process on April 15, with parties receiving briefings next week on the process.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Executive of FODC Alison McCullagh said, “I can confirm that the project manager has recommended to us to accept the most economically advantageous tender, which is in the sum of £57.4m. That figure will then be incorporated into our full business case.

“That will mean we will be able to schedule a special council meeting for the investment decision on April 15, and we will arrange briefings with members for April 10.”

The ambitious redevelopment plan will see the development of a first-class, modern sports facility at the heart of Enniskillen.

Facilities include a state-of-the-art leisure, health and wellbeing hub; an 8-lane swimming pool; a separate learner pool; a splash pad area for young children; Gym facilities; community and multipurpose spaces; destination playpark; urban sports park; replacement large synthetic sports pitch; new cycle, walking and running trails; an active waterfront area; an outdoor events area and improved pedestrian linkages to Enniskillen town centre.

Also speaking at the meeting, Erne West councillor Mark Ovens thanked the Chief Executive for the update but said he had concerns that the process was being ‘steamrolled’ with councillors only given a few days to make the investment decision.

Cllr Ovens said, “I do genuinely welcome the clarity and the update you have provided, as it feels as if this issue has been delayed throughout the last 12 months on this. However, I must say I express a little bit of surprise and concern in terms of the fact that we’ve been told that the investment decisions briefing will be held next week, followed by the decision only a few days after.

“This is a huge decision, and I do question why, given that it has been delayed for twelve months, why the rush now to steamroll this decision through?”

He also asked if members could be given more time to discuss the documentation.

The Chief Executive disputed that there had been delays over the last 12 months and said there had been delays over the last ‘couple of months’ and said that there had been no ‘steamrolling’ of the issue and the time frame was in line with previous schedules and timelines.

This update was welcomed by Sinn Féin councillor Stephen McCann, who described the facilities as ‘state of the art’ and ‘one of the best in Ireland’.

Cllr McCann said, “I want to welcome the dates that have been given tonight for progressing this very important project for Enniskillen. Anyone I’ve been speaking to has been very excited to see this new state-of-the-art leisure facility, which will be one of the best in Ireland.”

