Celebrations for Fermanagh centenarian Maureen

CENTENARIAN... Maureen McCarron celebrating her special day with her sons Gerard and Brian, and daughter Mary.

MAUREEN McCarron, a remarkable woman who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, has lived a life filled with hard work, love, and resilience.

Born Mary Brigid Hackett in 1925, Maureen has seen a century of change and has been an enduring presence in the Fermanagh community for over 60 years. Known for her industrious nature, her deep love for family, and her green thumb, Maureen’s life story is a testament to determination, care, and kindness.

As she marked this milestone, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends, her legacy of strength and devotion was celebrated by all who know her.

Advertisement

Maureen was born in Fernaghadrum, Newtownsaville, to Dan and Mary Hackett as one of seven siblings.

She married Packie McCarron in 1961 and moved to Tedd, Irvinestown, where they raised three children, Mary, Brian, and Gerard.

As a young woman she worked in her uncle’s pub in Augher and her aunt’s shop in Ballybay, using a bicycle and bus for transportation. After marrying, she worked on the family farm while raising her children.

Throughout her life, Maureen has overcome significant challenges, including a serious car accident in 1985 that prevented her from attending her daughter’s wedding, and later, caring for her husband Packie after he suffered a stroke in 1991. Since his passing in 2001, she has lived independently, supported by her family. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Maureen took up crocheting, creating blankets and sharing her skills with family, particularly her granddaughter Ciara in Australia.

Maureen attributes her long life to a healthy diet and maintaining positive relationships with others. On her birthday, she enjoyed a family mass at her home and a celebration at the Killyhevlin Hotel with loved ones. Maureen’s charity of choice, MS, was selected in honour of her late sister-in-law, Alice McElholm, who suffered from the condition

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition