Blaíthín Bogue has picked up a shoulder injury which will require surgery.

Bogue sidelined as injury forces early return to Oz

Posted: 9:41 am April 3, 2025
By Jonathan Hogan
j.hogan@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh’s push for Lidl NFL Division 4 glory has been shaped by key performers like Blaíthín Bogue, but the Tempo star will be forced to watch next Sunday’s final from afar after injury cut her season short.

The influential centre half-forward, who has played a valuable role in the Erne ladies’ promotion, is set to depart for Australia earlier than planned to undergo shoulder surgery.

Now entering her second year with AFLW side North Melbourne Kangaroos, Bogue dislocated her shoulder at training last Wednesday, ruling her out of Fermanagh’s semi-final victory over Sligo.

