HomeSportA day to remember for the Keys family
The Keys family, Henry, Connor, Eddie, granda Henry, Alastair and Angus after the Ulster Junior Cup Final. Photo: John Dickson

A day to remember for the Keys family

Posted: 11:17 am April 3, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Enniskillen coach Alastair Keys described Saturday’s Ulster Junior Cup win as  “important” for his group of players.

It’s only the second time the club has won the trophy and for Keys, it was a little bit of retribution over the team that narrowly pipped them to the league title;

“It was good and it was important for the boys to win a big game at Kingspan too, and against Dromore having lost the other day – it doesn’t bring back the league and there’s no point in saying otherwise, that was the priority, but it was important to know that we can beat them.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

