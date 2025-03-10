Work begins on new look Carrybridge Hotel

Work has began at the new Carrybridge hotel

WORK has officially begun at the much-anticipated new Carrybridge Hotel, marking a significant step forward in the project.

Last week, crews completed the foundations, and the construction is now rapidly progressing to the installation of the steel frame and drainage systems.

The project, which involved the demolition of the previous Carrybridge Hotel and Marina in Lisbellaw, received approval in September 2023, with a total investment of £12 million earmarked for the new facility.

The new hotel aims to enhance the local tourism scene and provide a modern accommodation option for visitors.

“Fair play to Stephen and the Rahoran Ltd team, skin is waterproof and they all got the full water test on Friday,” Crawford’s Marina posted on social media.

The community eagerly awaits the completion of the Carrybridge Hotel, which promises to be a valuable addition to the area.

Many took to social media to express their excitement for the project.

“Many happy memories made there, we wish them every success,” one local posted whilst others said, “Looking good, can’t wait” and “Fantastic news on your new project”.

