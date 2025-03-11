‘Women and girls must feel safe’ in Fermanagh

LOCAL representatives and groups have praised the “welcome development” after the Stormont Executive pledged a multi-million pound package against the domestic violence crisis.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has received £135,000 from Stormont which will be distributed between January and March 2026, to end violence against women and girls.

It comes after Stormont pledged £1.2 million to support females and women in need.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan (pictured), welcomed the news.

“This announcement, which will see £1.2 million distributed amongst grassroots organisations to raise awareness around violence against women and girls, is a welcome development,” she said.

The true extent of the challenges facing local females were highlighted when the Police revealed that they respond to an incident of domestic abuse in Fermanagh, on average, every 17 minutes.

The MLA feels more needs to be done to support females at risk of domestic violence.

“Ensuring people right across society can recognise and understand this issue, and know how to prevent it, is key to bringing about real and positive change in our communities,” Ms Dolan said.

“Women and girls must feel safe no matter where they are in society, and the funding announced this week by the Executive underlines its commitment to tackling this issue.”

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, John McClaughry, was pleased with the funding and he’s committed to doing his bit to help groups who are tackling domestic violence.

‘’Violence against women and girls is a deeply rooted issue in our society, and it is unacceptable that so many lives are affected by it,” the Council chairman said.

“This funding is not just welcome, it is essential. It serves as a call-to-action for all of us to take responsibility to confront and challenge the attitudes and behaviours that allow violence to persist.

“The Council is committed to ensuring that real, tangible change comes from this programme.”

