Widespread sadness at death of ‘true gentleman’ Frank

THERE has been an outpouring of sadness in Enniskillen and far beyond at news of the death of local charity stalwart, Frank Allett.

Francis Brian Crozier Allett BEM passed away peacefully at the Millcroft Care Home last weekend, and was laid to rest at Breandrum Cemetery on Tuesday following a service of thanksgiving at Darling Street Methodist Church.

A corps sergeant major (CSM) with the Salvation Army, Frank was a well-known character around Fermanagh, and was particular famous for his devoted charity work and collections around the area.

Frank was also a former member of the NI Ambulance Service, and in the 1993 New Year Honours he was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM), with the official record listing him as “leading ambulanceman, Erne Hospital.”

Yesterday, as Frank made his last journey through the county town towards Darling Street, the community he loved so well came out to say its final farewell, with mourners lining the streets of Enniskillen town centre.

Since news of Frank’s passing emerged at the weekend, thousands of tributes have been pouring in from across the world, with the many hundreds of posts offering a glimpse of how well respected and loved he was across the county.

Among the many thousands words of tribute to Frank, one phrase was repeated by many – “a true gentleman” – with hundreds sharing stories of the impact the Enniskillen man had on both individuals and the community.

Described as one of Enniskillen’s “most lovely genuine characters,” many spoke of his friendly, selfless nature, and his love of singing.

Mary Masterson, for example, said Frank was “a wonderful man who gave unconditionally to anyone in need.”

“My fondest memory of Frank was him singing with the Salvation Army choir in the Erne Hospital on Christmas Day, and walking around the wards afterwards to have a chat with the patients and staff,” she added.

Miriam Coulter described Frank as “a man of deep faith, kindness, and unwavering dedication to the Salvation Army, he embodied the very essence of service and compassion.”

“He was a mentor, a guide, and an inspiration to so many,” she said. “Whether through his singing or his words of encouragement, he left an indelible mark on everyone he met. He lived his faith, not just in words, but in every action, showing love and kindness to all.

“His legacy is not just in the work he did but in the lives he touched. His influence lives on in many hearts.”

Frank, formerly of Derrychara Drive, was predeceased by his wife Marjorie and son Brian. He is survived by his son Keith (Julie-Anne) and grandchildren Jacob and Ruben.

Donations in memory of Frank can, appropriately, be made to the Salvation Army via Marcus Madill Funeral Director.

